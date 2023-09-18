Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ) Short Interest Down 27.7% in August

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor Custom Development Price Performance

Harbor Custom Development stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Monday. 23,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,276. Harbor Custom Development has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

About Harbor Custom Development

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Harbor Custom Development, Inc is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington’s Puget Sound region.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.