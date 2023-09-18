Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,200 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 560.4 days.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PMOIF remained flat at $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

About Harbour Energy

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

