Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Shares Acquired by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,259 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.41% of Harvard Bioscience worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,187,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,061 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,072,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 680,117 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,136,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 400,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 410.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 314,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter worth about $673,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James W. Green purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,862,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,534.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

HBIO traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 62,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.70 million, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.29. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

