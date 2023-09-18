Head-To-Head Review: Knife River (NYSE:KNF) vs. Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Knife River and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knife River N/A N/A N/A Smart Sand 2.65% 3.36% 2.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Knife River shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Smart Sand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knife River $2.53 billion 1.11 $116.22 million N/A N/A Smart Sand $255.74 million 0.38 -$700,000.00 $0.20 11.90

This table compares Knife River and Smart Sand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Knife River has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Sand.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Knife River and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knife River 0 0 2 0 3.00 Smart Sand 0 1 0 0 2.00

Knife River presently has a consensus price target of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.67%. Smart Sand has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 18.03%. Given Knife River’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Knife River is more favorable than Smart Sand.

Summary

Knife River beats Smart Sand on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knife River

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. It mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading. It serves various projects related to highways, airports, and other public infrastructure. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2022, it had approximately 247 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

