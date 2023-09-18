Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.11 and last traded at $11.08. 316,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,812,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.84 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, Director John Lovoi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 340,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,898,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth about $1,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

