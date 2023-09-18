Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $49.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 31,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 360,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,154 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $45.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.72.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

