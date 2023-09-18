Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hempacco Trading Down 2.0 %

HPCO stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Hempacco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Hempacco had a negative return on equity of 92.95% and a negative net margin of 554.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hempacco stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Hempacco Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:HPCO Free Report ) by 380.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,094 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.29% of Hempacco worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

