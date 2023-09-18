Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 289,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Hempacco Trading Down 2.0 %
HPCO stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. Hempacco has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.07.
Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter. Hempacco had a negative return on equity of 92.95% and a negative net margin of 554.05%.
