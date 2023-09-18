HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 3.1%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 71,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 353,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $240.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 4.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,427.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,427.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria purchased 6,571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,999,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,385,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,044,306. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,825,550 shares of company stock worth $92,668,275. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 69.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

