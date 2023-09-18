Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Shares Up 2.6%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.18. 27,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 241,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Several research firms have issued reports on HEP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

