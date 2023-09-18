Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.18. Approximately 27,140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 241,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 103,655.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,647,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after acquiring an additional 34,614,564 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,821,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,612,000 after purchasing an additional 298,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,835,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after purchasing an additional 352,635 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,745,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,862,000 after purchasing an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Further Reading

