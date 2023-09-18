Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at about $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 112.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after acquiring an additional 773,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 204.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 701.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

