HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,030,824 shares of company stock valued at $116,034,788. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in HP by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in HP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 113.55% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business's revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.26%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

