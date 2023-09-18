HSBC Upgrades Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Huaneng Power International Trading Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:HUNGF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Huaneng Power International has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.67.
About Huaneng Power International
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huaneng Power International
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.