Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Hubbell by 55.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $316.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $209.96 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

