Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 4,620 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after buying an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH remained flat at $75.34 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 436,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,435. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

