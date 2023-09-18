Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,442 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in General Motors by 51.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $578,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,200,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE:GM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.80. 3,036,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,141,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $44.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

