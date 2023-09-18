Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 69 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,413,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,090,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,956,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,939,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,812,000 after buying an additional 775,738 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,108,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LHX traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.44. The company had a trading volume of 248,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,368. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.14 and a 52 week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.61.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.36.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

