iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Up 27.6% in August

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 566,700 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 444,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,416.8 days.

iA Financial Trading Down 9.4 %

IAFNF stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.33. iA Financial has a 12 month low of $51.06 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAFNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC downgraded iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

