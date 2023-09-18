IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $22.27

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.27 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 25211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.86.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $582.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,236,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 2,426.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

