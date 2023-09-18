Ignite Planners LLC Acquires 669 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.75. 413,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,747. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.