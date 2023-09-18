Ignite Planners LLC Buys 241 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 24,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 206,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $97.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,989. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.