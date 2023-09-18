Ignite Planners LLC Buys Shares of 2,618 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $178.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,074. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

