Ignite Planners LLC Cuts Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE FBRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.21. 43,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 87.94, a quick ratio of 87.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.34.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

