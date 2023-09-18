Ignite Planners LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,659 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC owned 0.38% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the first quarter worth $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the first quarter valued at about $283,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

Shares of BATS FMAY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,061 shares. The company has a market cap of $468.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

