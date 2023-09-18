Ignite Planners LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 2,134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,286 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August makes up 2.6% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC owned approximately 2.00% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAUG. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 5,691.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after buying an additional 129,947 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter worth $365,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $214,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at $10,445,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.9 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.39. 25,664 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.