Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 54,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $67.45. 83,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

