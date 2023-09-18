Ignite Planners LLC Purchases 284 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.06.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,133. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $73.62 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.