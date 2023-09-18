Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,632 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,955,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,419,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,227,000 after acquiring an additional 655,216 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,008.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 698,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,271,000 after acquiring an additional 635,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.41. 5,414,356 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.55.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.