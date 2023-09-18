Ignite Planners LLC Sells 183 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ignite Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 652 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 5.5% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $395.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,392. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.44.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

