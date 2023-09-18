Ignite Planners LLC Sells 23 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 13.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Broadcom by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $851.16. The stock had a trading volume of 581,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,204. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $875.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $763.54. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $923.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $351.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

