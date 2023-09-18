Ignite Planners LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $19,074,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Renasant by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 2,244.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Renasant by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 235,315 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the second quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Trading Down 0.1 %

Renasant stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 29,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,869. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $41.77.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. Stephens upped their price objective on Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Renasant

About Renasant

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.