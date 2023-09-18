Ignite Planners LLC Sells 375 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Block by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Block by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Block by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 320,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.32.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $56,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $190,314.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,542.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $56,663.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,918,620.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,183,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.07 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

