Ignite Planners LLC Sells 6,395 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.7% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $47.44. 153,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,898. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.3021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

