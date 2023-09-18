Ignite Planners LLC Sells 82 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ignite Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after acquiring an additional 290,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $411,828,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hershey by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,738,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,308,000 after purchasing an additional 360,132 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.11.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $212.27. The stock had a trading volume of 289,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.89. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $206.69 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,296 shares of company stock worth $20,782,032. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

