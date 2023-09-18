Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

IBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.68%. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

