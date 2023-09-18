Insider Selling: Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Senior Officer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.62, for a total transaction of C$25,860.90.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Aura Minerals stock remained flat at C$8.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,525. Aura Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$7.30 and a one year high of C$12.14. The company has a market cap of C$636.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. Its producing assets are the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the EPP/Apoena gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine in Mexico. The company also holds interests in five other projects that are at various stages of development in Brazil and Colombia.

