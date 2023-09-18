Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Coverage Initiated at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFCZF. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$218.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

About Intact Financial

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $147.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.19. Intact Financial has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $154.85.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

