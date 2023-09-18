Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Set at C$225.00 by CIBC

CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities set a C$220.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$225.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$220.36.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at C$199.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$195.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$197.17. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$182.01 and a 1 year high of C$209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$5.49 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 13.9530686 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.62%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.