Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,030 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Intel were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,124 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.97. 10,672,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,034,383. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -227.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

