Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) is Tlwm’s 8th Largest Position

Tlwm raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,126 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Tlwm’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tlwm owned 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after buying an additional 10,874,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,899,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after purchasing an additional 955,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,484. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0598 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.