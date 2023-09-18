Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stake Increased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust accounts for 1.6% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the second quarter worth $257,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 59.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 508.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $98.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.42. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52 week low of $88.37 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.29 million, a P/E ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.13.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

