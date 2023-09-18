Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $369.78. 11,398,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,475,816. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.47.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

