Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.3% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 18,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

QQQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $370.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,151,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,500,559. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

