Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.64

Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.64 and last traded at $54.73, with a volume of 52448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Solar ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.