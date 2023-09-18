Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 11,970 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 45% compared to the typical volume of 8,229 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

