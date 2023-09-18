Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical volume of 4,227 call options.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,232. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 10.13.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,947,000 after acquiring an additional 93,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after acquiring an additional 204,083 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 8.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,650,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 133,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 11.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after purchasing an additional 102,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth about $17,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

