Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 6,104 call options on the company. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical volume of 4,227 call options.
Lithium Americas Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of LAC stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,232. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 10.13.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAC
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lithium Americas
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 2 Recession-Proof Intelligence Stocks to Defend Your Portfolio
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Mullen Automotive is About to Turn a Corner
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.