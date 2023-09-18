Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,829 call options on the company. This is an increase of 501% compared to the typical volume of 804 call options.

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 4.0% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 41.2% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 21,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

Shares of SA stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,632. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The stock has a market cap of $989.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 0.88. Seabridge Gold has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

