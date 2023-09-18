iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Trading Up 14.3 %
Shares of IPW opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.85.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower
iPower Company Profile
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iPower
- How to Invest in Energy
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.