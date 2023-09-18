iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Trading Up 14.3 %

Shares of IPW opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.85.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 35,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

