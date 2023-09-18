iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Holdings Increased by Walker Financial Services Inc.

Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 19.3% of Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Walker Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,835,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $262,424,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $99.66.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
