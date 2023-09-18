iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,191,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT remained flat at $92.96 on Monday. 4,981,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,114,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.16. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.